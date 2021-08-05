White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 910 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $168.94. 571,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,691. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

