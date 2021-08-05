White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,382. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.