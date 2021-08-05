White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 85,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,007. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.