White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

