Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 6,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 495,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after buying an additional 246,776 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

