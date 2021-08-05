Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 6,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 99.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 495,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after acquiring an additional 246,776 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

