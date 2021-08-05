$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,150 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $146.53. 21,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

