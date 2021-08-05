Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Mastercard by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 225,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

