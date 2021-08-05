Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on Engie in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ENGI stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.52 ($13.55). The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.79.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

