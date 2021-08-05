Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.39.
PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of PEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
