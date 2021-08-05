Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

