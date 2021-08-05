Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Reaches $384,084.78

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Rapids has a market cap of $384,084.78 and $79,249.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

