AhaToken Price Hits $0.0097 (AHT)

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. AhaToken has a market cap of $29.11 million and $10.15 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AhaToken has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00047700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00103232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00141762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.91 or 1.00008407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00828208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 10,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,627,974 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

Buying and Selling AhaToken

