The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 509.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.