NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.26-6.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NICE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.46.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.39. 11,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.00. NICE has a 52 week low of $207.20 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.54 million. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.