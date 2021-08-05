Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $79.78. 370,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.