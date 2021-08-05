Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $369.02

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $369.02 and last traded at $368.81, with a volume of 620386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

