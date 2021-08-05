TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. 4,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.