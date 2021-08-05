Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.95. 835,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.99.

