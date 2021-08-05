iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

