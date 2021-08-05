Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

