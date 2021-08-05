Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading 5% Higher

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.99 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). 156,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 460,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.22.

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.