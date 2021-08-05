NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,323.67

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5,323.67 and last traded at $5,305.15, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,243.56.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,925.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

