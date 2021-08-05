Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 301 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.52. 109,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.