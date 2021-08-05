Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 178,376 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,376 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $58,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $103,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 22,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

