Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.36. 243,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

