Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 188,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,398. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.63. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.