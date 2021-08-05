Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

