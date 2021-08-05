Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.