Stox Price Hits $0.0098 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Stox has a market capitalization of $498,207.11 and approximately $90.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stox has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Stox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00091703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.00930189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00096871 BTC.

Stox Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,094,507 coins and its circulating supply is 50,700,115 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.