Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $66.61

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

UBER stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 2,224,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,833,684. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

