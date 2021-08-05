Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,089. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

