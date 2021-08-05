Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 282,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 165.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 20.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

