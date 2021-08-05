Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $94.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $96.30 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $361.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $370.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.50 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

