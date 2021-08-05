Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

