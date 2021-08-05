XR Securities LLC Sells 11,145 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

XR Securities LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 62,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.