Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Shares of RICOY stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RICOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

