The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

