Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

RGA stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,866. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

