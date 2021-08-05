Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

