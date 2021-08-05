Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 380,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.