TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 243580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.25.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.