Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.25 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $82.43 million and $30.25 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00020360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008829 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.