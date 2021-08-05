Dev Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $456,451.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00238885 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

