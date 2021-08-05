ASD Trading Down 1.1% This Week (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $259.06 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00929323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043777 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

