Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $1.89. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

