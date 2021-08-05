Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price Purchases 504 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RRBI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The company has a market cap of $379.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

