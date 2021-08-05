Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Robeson Reeves Acquires 97 Shares

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Robeson Reeves purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,789.65 ($2,338.19).

Gamesys Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,843 ($24.08). 376,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. Gamesys Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 981 ($12.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,850.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

