Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 1,250 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 13th, Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $1,513.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,921. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $924.48 and a 52-week high of $1,525.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,388.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

