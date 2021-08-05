Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

TSLA traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $715.83. The company had a trading volume of 441,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,513,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $708.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.71, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.