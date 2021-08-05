Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 111,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,932. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

