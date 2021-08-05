Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.
Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 111,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,932. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.